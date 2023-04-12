Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warilla woman Natascha Consigli sentenced for role in million-dollar meth operation

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natascha Consigli leaving Wollongong Local Court last year. Picture by Grace Crivellaro.
Natascha Consigli leaving Wollongong Local Court last year. Picture by Grace Crivellaro.

A Warilla woman who once enjoyed a lifestyle partly funded by her million-dollar meth business has learnt her fate after she was caught counting out drug money kept inside an Albion Park Rail storage unit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.