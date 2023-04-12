A Warilla woman who once enjoyed a lifestyle partly funded by her million-dollar meth business has learnt her fate after she was caught counting out drug money kept inside an Albion Park Rail storage unit.
"It makes me happy," Natascha Consigli was recorded saying from inside the unit as she packed $100 notes into boxes during December 2021.
But the 48-year-old wasn't happy on Wednesday.
Sitting in the dock at Wollongong District Court, Consigli bowed her head and sobbed as she was sentenced to two years and six months jail for her crimes.
Judge Andrew Haesler fixed a non-parole period of one year and three months, making her eligible for release in August next year.
The 48-year-old had a blank criminal record before she pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying an indictable amount of drugs and one count of knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime - being almost $1 million in cash.
Consigli and her alleged co-accused came undone after Strike Force Kimbricki and Strike Force Tower were established to investigate drug supply across the South Coast.
Investigators tapped phone numbers used by Consigli's alleged co-accused, and listened in on a drug deal relating to the supply of 562.2g of meth and 897.2g of cannabis.
Police identified Consigli as being involved as an occasional delivery driver and was also heard in discussions about the sale of drugs.
Between September and December 2021, Consigli and the alleged co-offender supplied a total of 1.4 kilograms of meth, according to tendered court documents.
On August 17, 2021, police were conducting surveillance when Consigli delivered one ball (2.54 grams of meth) to a male supplier.
The following month, Consigli went to deliver 42.75 grams of meth to that same supplier, however upon arrival, realised she had the wrong amount on her.
Consigli left and intended to return, however the sale was never completed after police caught the male supplier with a small quantity of the drug.
He called Consigli and said "we just got pulled over" and "they found everything".
The court heard surveillance gear was also set up at an Albion Park Rail storage facility used by Consigli, who was captured in November 2021 counting bundles of $100 notes while donning latex gloves.
She was again recorded in the unit in December 2021 saying to her co-accused "I miss playing with it ... it makes me happy" as she packed money into boxes before spraying them with disinfectant.
Police raided the storage unit - which had $943,000 inside - on December 16 and arrested Consigli in Port Kembla later that day.
She was bailed and remained on conditional liberty for 17 months, until Wednesday.
Judge Haesler accepted most of the operation was controlled by Consigli's alleged co-accused and that her borderline personality disorder left her with a chronic fear of abandonment and rejection.
However he said her level of active involvement and knowledge warranted a sentence of full-time custody.
"Her role was more than that of someone carting the drugs from A to B," Judge Haesler said.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
