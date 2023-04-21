Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Brett Warren Forster refused bail after Springhill Road crash

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 21 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Forster has been charged with four offences after being involved in a serious crash on Springhill Road on Friday. Picture from WIN News.
Brett Forster has been charged with four offences after being involved in a serious crash on Springhill Road on Friday. Picture from WIN News.

A Lake Heights man was allegedly over the limit when he ran a red on Springhill Road and crashed into another car, seriously injuring the driver, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.