A Lake Heights man was allegedly over the limit when he ran a red on Springhill Road and crashed into another car, seriously injuring the driver, a court has heard.
Brett Forster, 32, was refused bail in Wollongong Local Court on Friday after being charged with four offences over the crash on Thursday about 5pm.
Police allege that Forster was driving with a mid-range blood alcohol level when he flew through a red light at the intersection of Springhill Road and Entry Street outside Lysaghts station.
It was there that his car collided with another vehicle being driven by a 62-year-old man that was turning out of the entrance to the BlueScope steelworks.
The crash left the other man with serious injuries, and soon after emergency services arrived on scene, the man was airlifted to St George Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
The crash closed both directions of Springhill Road as paramedics and police, including specialists from the Crash Investigation Unit, responded and established a crime scene.
Northbound lanes were soon re-opened to traffic, however southbound lanes remained closed until late in the evening.
Police said they arrested Forster in Cringila not longer after he fled the crash scene.
Forster was taken to Wollongong Police Station, where he was later charged with with four offences including drive with mid-range PCA, proceed through red light, cause bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle and fail to stop and assist after impact - cause injury.
In court on Friday, Magistrate Sharon Holdsworth refused Forster's application for bail.
He will return to Wollongong Local Court on May 2.
