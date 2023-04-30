Like fine wine, Warilla Kookas outstanding veteran Craig Bramble just keeps getting better with age.
On Saturday night the well-respected Kookas batsman was named first-grade cricketer of the year at the South Coast District Cricket Association presentation evening at Central Hotel, Shellharbour.
The 50-year-old enjoyed another stellar season, hammering 581 runs at a batting average of 44.69.
The prolific batsman's top-score this season was 141.
Bramble also produced the goods with the ball, taking 15 wickets at 21.60, with best bowling figures of 4-1 from six economic overs.
Bramble has played for the Kookas since he was 17-years-old, barring three years when he was in Brisbane for work purposes.
Earlier this year he told the Mercury, while he had achieved much during his illustrious career, getting the opportunity to play with his son Luke at the Warilla-based club, was a highlight.
Aaliyah Humphreys was the other big winner on Saturday night.
The Kiama Cavaliers all-rounder won the female cricketer of the year award.
Humphreys' impressive season saw her top the bowling aggregates of the South Coast women's T20 competition, with 12.
Chantelle Hore from Lake Illawarra Cricket Club was the pick of the bowlers, snaring 12 wickets at 5.67.
Carlie Gilly from The Rail scored the most runs, hammering 183 runs, while her team-mate Iriaka Ross led the batting average, hitting 158 runs at 52.67.
Meantime, in a good night for the Kookas, Josh Cuthbert won the Greg "Chook" Harris Club Volunteer of the Year.
Kiama Cavaliers superstar Dale Scifleet shared the Umpire Cricketer of the Year award with Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemens' Justin Weller.
Weller's impressive season also included claiming the most wickets, snaring 46 scalps in the 2022-23 season.
His team-mate Michael Coulter had the best bowling average, snaring 27 wickets at 9.59.
The first-grade batting awards went to Bomaderry's Travis Roth, who hammered 599 runs, and Adam Ison from The Rail, who scored 441 runs at an average of 73.5.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
