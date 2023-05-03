The Force will be strong in Wollongong on Friday when Star Wars fans and families unite as one.
Star Wars Day is recognised internationally on May 4 thanks to the famous line "may the force [May the fourth] be with you" spoken by legendary Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi.
For fans of the movie franchise it's an opportunity to get involved in cosplay - good or evil, it's up to you.
To celebrate the day that all Jedis, stormtroopers and droids know and love, the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus is throwing open the doors to its Science Space centre.
UOW's Up Late Family night on Friday (being held one day after the official Star Wars Day), is not to be missed, Science Space director Stuart Creal said.
"We'll be recognising how science fiction is becoming the facts of life today," he said.
"What we saw in movies has become reality, like artificial intelligence, robots doing the vacuuming."
Hands on science exhibits will allow families to learn more about space, and it's all with a Star Wars theme of course.
"Our planetarium is incredibly popular. It's an incredibly immersive experience, but for one night only we'll put a Star Wars twist on it and you'll see some of the Star Wars planets. The evil Death Star will make a guest appearance too," Mr Creal said.
"We'll have a green screen up where you can email your selfie back home and we'll have Star Wars up as the backdrop."
UOW's Science Space is two floors of interactive exhibits with science, engineering, technology and maths - it's enough to inspire Obi-Wan Kenobi to keep training young Jedi Knights into the future.
Sci-fi inspired shows and activities will be on offer and don't miss the robot racing.
Big and little kids are encouraged to come dressed as their favourite Star Wars character, and there's prizes on offer for the best dressed.
UOW's Up Late Family Star Wars night in on this Friday and doors open at 5.30pm. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 children and 0-3 year olds are free. Visit sciencespace.com.au to book.
In a separate event, a youth Star Wars cosplay afternoon is being held on Thursday at Wollongong Youth Services.
It's part of Wollongong City Council's annual Comic Gong line up and the youth centre will be transformed into a hub of cosplay activity for young people aged 12-24.
Among the line-up of events will be karaoke and live music from Illawarra bands Shakamoto and Cytosis. There will be an on-stage cosplay showcase and badgemaking
This is free event is on from 3.30-7.30pm.
Register to attend at wollongong.nsw.gov.au/library/whats-on.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
