"I grew up in Canberra, lived there my whole life, and played for Belconnen Magpies for probably the last 17 or 18 or years before coming up here. It was a big change for me, because it was like a second home to me at the Magpies. And it's incredible how much I learned from the people that I played with or under. That's probably the reason that I've been able to step into a coaching role, from the lessons that I learned in Canberra.