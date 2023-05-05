Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Dan Posch relishing fresh AFL South Coast chance with the Shellharbour Suns

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 5 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour playing-coach Dan Posch takes a strong mark during an AFL South Coast game last year. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour playing-coach Dan Posch takes a strong mark during an AFL South Coast game last year. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Dan Posch believes the key lessons he learned playing footy in Canberra set him up nicely to take the reins as head coach at Shellharbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.