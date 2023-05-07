Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Pressure mounts on Griffin as Dragons slump to fifth straight loss

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 7 2023 - 7:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moses Suli despairs at the Dragons two-point loss to the Tigers on Sunday. Picture - Getty Images
Moses Suli despairs at the Dragons two-point loss to the Tigers on Sunday. Picture - Getty Images

If you'd said before the season started that the Tigers would manage consecutive wins before the Dragons, it would not have boded well for the future of Anthony Griffin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.