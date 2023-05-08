Illawarra Mercury
Windang Dive & Spear owner takes to witness stand in alleged terrorist Simon Fleming's Supreme Court trial

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 8 2023 - 9:09pm, first published 4:00pm
'I'm a terrorist', accused Windang gunman told dive shop hostages, jury told
'I'm a terrorist', accused Windang gunman told dive shop hostages, jury told

A man who stormed into a Windang dive shop while armed with a rifle told his two hostages "I am a terrorist" before threatening to "bomb" the premises during the hour-long standoff with police, a court has heard.

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

