Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Details of Windang's alleged right-wing terrorist Simon Fleming's manifesto heard in Supreme Court

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 4 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Fleming has pleaded not guilty to committing a terrorist act in Windang in November 2021. Picture by Wesley Lonergan, inset from Facebook.
Simon Fleming has pleaded not guilty to committing a terrorist act in Windang in November 2021. Picture by Wesley Lonergan, inset from Facebook.

An alleged right-wing terrorist accused of a "terrifying" rampage in Windang penned a manifesto where he claimed "I am not some psychopathic murderer who kills for thrills," a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.