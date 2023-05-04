An alleged right-wing terrorist accused of a "terrifying" rampage in Windang penned a manifesto where he claimed "I am not some psychopathic murderer who kills for thrills," a court has heard.
Details of Simon William Fleming's manifesto were laid bare in a NSW Supreme Court trial, where he has pleaded not guilty to committing a terrorist act in the Illawarra suburb on November 28, 2021 - which the Crown alleges was motivated by right-wing ideology.
In the written and signed declaration, he believed migrants were treated more favourably than white Australians and that conservative Christian values were being undermined by "left-wing Marxist hysteria".
In Windang, on November 28, 2021, Fleming then allegedly fired his "warning shot" to the government.
He decried that claimed Muslim values such as child brides led to the grooming of 10,000 underage children in the United Kingdom, but that the left still encouraged open borders and immigration under the guise of "political correctness".
"If a Christian man even looks at a girl 15 or 16, he's a paedophile but in (the Muslim's) bible they can marry children, have multiple wives and rape the infidel," he wrote.
"Should I now f--- my sister and call it holy? Well that's the logic of the left."
The manifesto also detailed his alleged beliefs on how "big tech" was creating an "AI-hybrid breakaway civilisation".
The court has been told that on the morning in question, Mr Fleming left his home at Windang dressed in black and carrying two guns - a rifle and a gel blaster - as well as a fake bomb in a silver briefcase.
Prosecutors allege he fired several bullets into the air on Windang Rd, one that shot through a roof almost 3km away - as well as towards passing vehicles.
He also allegedly took two people hostage in the Windang Dive & Spearfishing shop before letting them go and surrendering to police following a tense hour-long stand-off.
No one was harmed during the ordeal.
Justice Helen Wilson told the jury she expected they would be asked to decide whether Mr Fleming was impaired by mental illness at the time of the alleged offending, and this impacted his understanding of the events.
The court heard earlier this week that Fleming was referred to a psychiatrist in almost 20 years ago and was prescribed anti-psychotic medication.
On Thursday, the jury also heard several witness statements and triple-zero calls made by those in the area, showing the confusion and fear caused by Fleming as he walked down the road dressed in all black wearing a balaclava, firing his rifle directly at cars and in the air.
"At that time, I have never been more scared in my life. I believed he was shooting people dead," one witness told police.
Jurors were also shown firearms found on Fleming when he was arrested in the dive shop, including a bolt-action rifle and a number of gel blasters.
His mock explosive device consisted of a silver briefcase containing an egg timer, a number of batteries, electronic circuitry, vials of red liquid and a clear plastic bag filled with screws.
The jury was also shown a recorded interview at Lake Illawarra police station following Fleming's arrest, where he told detectives he "wasn't trying to hurt anybody".
"I was just trying to get people's attention," he said.
Fleming also told detectives he was withdrawing from Oxycontin and Valium, and that he couldn't pick up his next prescription until the next day.
"(The medication) doesn't even work anymore," he laughed. "Opium withdrawal is torture".
He said he left the house wearing the balaclava, carrying the rifle and briefcase that morning as his parents tried to stop him.
"They couldn't stop me. They tried, but they couldn't," Fleming said.
Fleming said his memory of the events were blurred due to withdrawal, however unveiled his original plan was to place a sign he painted on the road, emboldened with text 'Australia For a Republic', put the briefcase on top of it, shoot twice into the air then put his hands on the ground.
He had been planning the act for two years, he told police.
"It got really bad really quick," Fleming said.
Fleming is contesting the charge that his actions were motivated by terrorism. The trial continues.
- With AAP.
