An alleged Windang terrorist accused of firing shots in the air before taking two hostages in a dive shop told a psychiatrist he was tipped off by Jesus whose face he saw in the clouds, a court has heard.
Forensic psychiatrist Dr Adam Martin gave evidence at the NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday in the trial of Simon William Fleming who stands accused of triggering hours of panic in Windang on November 28, 2021.
The Crown alleges Fleming's actions were a case of terrorism, motivated by a desire to intimidate the Australian public and the government.
However the 41-year-old is contesting the charge that he was motivated by terrorism, as well as charges for using a firearm in a manner likely to endanger members of the public, detaining the hostages, using a fake bomb to create a false sense of danger and unlawfully possessing gel blasters found at his home.
Fleming's legal counsel is arguing he was impaired by mental illness at the time of the alleged offending, and on Tuesday, both parties agreed the defence is available.
Dr Martin took to the stand and said Fleming's alleged actions on the morning in question were "very closely associated" with psychosis.
"I believe the defence of mental health impairment is available," Dr Martin told the jury.
"While he knew what he was doing, he had not been able to consider the wrongfulness of it appropriately because he was so distorted by psychosis."
On Tuesday, both parties came to the agreement the defence of mental impairment was available to Fleming.
Fleming told Dr Martin he believed he could manipulate world events because of what he saw in the clouds, and that he saw Jesus and the Shroud of Turin prior to the alleged offending.
Fleming also said he received messages from the television in the form of codes through people blinking their eyes, which communicated the date he should reveal himself, and that he would one day be heralded as a hero by the government.
The psychiatrist described Fleming's 17-page manifesto, which contained a grab-bag of extremist right-wing ideology, as a "mad rant" and a product of pre-existing mental illness, made worse by the pandemic.
"In 2008, he had prior treatment in the community ... I think the most likely explanation was that he was mentally ill and vulnerable in getting involved in extremist ideology," Dr Martin said.
"Some of this predated COVID, but COVID did not help."
Dr Martin said Fleming's memoir and manifesto showed the alleged offending was premeditated to some degree, but the events on November 28 were more likely as a result of a "snap" caused by a culmination in delusional thinking, anger, distress and the misuse of his medication.
"I suspect what happened was the waters broke when he was in a highly agitated state," Dr Martin said.
"His logic was superficial and his alleged actions were more likely than not underlined by delusional thinking."
Watching Fleming's police interview, in which he told officers he could only remember "flashes" between leaving home at 9am and his arrest about 90 minutes later, reinforced Dr Martin's opinion.
"In circumstances where he has been charged with very serious offending ... he looks bizarrely detached and blunted," Dr Martin said of the video.
He described "blunting" as a well-recognised symptom in chronic schizophrenia.
The court previously heard Fleming dressed himself in black, slung two firearms around his shoulder and carried a silver briefcase disguised as a bomb, when he set off towards Windang Rd.
There, he allegedly shot his bolt-action rifle into the air and at passing cars before entering the dive shop and taking two employees hostage.
No one was harmed in the incident, however witnesses told the jury last week how they were terrified for their life as Fleming shot at their cars.
The trial, held in Sydney, continues.
