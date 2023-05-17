Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wollongong tradie Danny Nikolovski sentenced for being complicit in importing cocaine from Ireland in 'moist chocolate cake' boxes

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 17 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danny Joel Nikolovski was sentenced for attempting to possess cocaine from Ireland - but all he recieved was five consignments containing moist chocolate cake mix. Background picture by ACM.
Danny Joel Nikolovski was sentenced for attempting to possess cocaine from Ireland - but all he recieved was five consignments containing moist chocolate cake mix. Background picture by ACM.

A Coniston father-of-four has blamed his role in helping a friend import $130,000 worth of cocaine stashed inside 'Cadbury moist chocolate cake mix' boxes on "misguided loyalty".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.