Kiama residents to pay more in rates because of an "administrative error"

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 18 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:30am
An email from Kiama Municipal Council shows confirmation of it requested a temporary rate rise - it now wants that rise to become permanent.
An "administrative error" could see Kiama residents rates go up by more than $100 a year - an error that was flagged a year ago.

