Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The life-affirming role of being a palliative care volunteer with ISLHD Palliative Care Service

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 18 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kanahooka retiree Neville Bryce is one of about 30 volunteers across the region who work in palliative care and bereavement. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Kanahooka retiree Neville Bryce is one of about 30 volunteers across the region who work in palliative care and bereavement. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

When Kanahooka retiree Neville Bryce tells people about his new role as a palliative care volunteer, one of the most common reactions he gets is sympathy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.