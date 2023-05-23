Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama council plan to boost rates will fail

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 23 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's still unclear whether Kiama residents will have to save up some extra money to pay their next rates notice.
It's still unclear whether Kiama residents will have to save up some extra money to pay their next rates notice.

Kiama ratepayers will be left in limbo with council's efforts to permanently increase rates likely to fail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.