Senior constable who Tasered Clare Nowland suspended, with pay

A senior constable with the NSW Police Force has been suspended from duty, with pay, following the tasering of great-grandmother Clare Nowland.
The 95-year-old is fighting for her life in hospital after being Tasered twice by police in her Cooma nursing home.
At 4am on Wednesday, May 17 staff at Yallambee Lodge called police when they found Mrs Nowland standing at her walking frame holding a knife.
In an effort to disarm the great-grandmother, who weighs just 43 kilograms and stands 155 centimetres tall, police pulled out and discharged their Tasers, causing the Mrs Nowland to fall to the ground and hit her head, suffering a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
The duty status of one of the officers was under review, but on Tuesday, NSW Police issued a statement.
"Today, a 33-year-old senior constable attached to Monaro Police District was suspended from duty with pay," police said.
"As investigations continue into the critical incident, further updates will be provided."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.