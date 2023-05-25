Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Hawks
Breaking

Illawarra Hawks sign Biwali Bayles on NBL24 development contract

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated May 25 2023 - 11:23am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biwali Bayles has joined the Illawarra Hawks on a development contract. Picture by Jason McCawley/Getty Images
Biwali Bayles has joined the Illawarra Hawks on a development contract. Picture by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The Hawks have taken another step towards shoring up their roster for the NBL24 season, announcing the addition of point guard Biwali Bayles on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.