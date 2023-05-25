Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong police officer John Jackson charged with intimidating Dapto boy, 17

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated May 25 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 6:00pm
Wollongong police officer John Jackson denies claims he intimidated a boy at his home during an off-duty visit.
A Wollongong police officer remains on restricted duties over claims he went to the home of a Dapto teen and threatened to break both his hands because he thought the boy had stolen shoes from his home.

