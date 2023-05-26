A 21-year-old Wollongong man will front court on Friday after he was charged in connection with the large-scale supply of drugs in the Illawarra.
The charges came after police pulled over a vehicle at 2.45pm on Thursday on Sheffield Street in Cringila.
Officers attached to Raptor Squad South searched the driver and vehicle, and found a knife and approximately 56 grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine, which was seized to undergo further forensic examination.
"The 21-year-old male driver was arrested and taken to Wollongong Police Station," NSW Police said.
"Just after 4pm, strike force detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Corrimal Street, Wollongong, where they found gold jewellery, a watch, designer shoes, designer man bags and a further 200 grams of white powder believed to be cocaine.
"Those items were also seized to undergo further examination."
The man was charged with 25 offences, including 16 counts of supply prohibited drug indictable and commercial quantity, knowingly direct activities of criminal group, organises/conducts/assists drug premises and four counts of knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.
He was refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
In February 2023, State Crime Command's Raptor Squad South established Strike Force Gindurra to investigate the large-scale supply of cocaine by alleged associates of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs and Organised Crime Networks in the Illawarra Region.
Investigations under Strike Force Gindurra continue.
