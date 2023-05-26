Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Raptor Squad officers charge Wollongong man with large-scale drug supply

Updated May 26 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 21-year-old Wollongong man will front Wollongong Local Court after he was charged with large-scale drug supply in the Illawarra. Picture file
A 21-year-old Wollongong man will front Wollongong Local Court after he was charged with large-scale drug supply in the Illawarra. Picture file

A 21-year-old Wollongong man will front court on Friday after he was charged in connection with the large-scale supply of drugs in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.