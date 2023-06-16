The new Wander Wollongong Art Trail is set to unveil the vibrant tapestry of creative talent in Wollongong CBD by showcasing the kaleidoscope of galleries, artists and creative spaces.
A raft of free events and festivities will warm the winter vibe across June 17 and 18 to launch the trail.
Creative spaces will welcome the public for captivating artist talks, free immersive workshops that promise to transport you into the realm of artistic brilliance, eclectic exhibitions, drag shows and live music.
Artist and gallery owner Aaron Fell-Fracasso will have his awe-inspiring creations as part of the launch weekend's festivities, on exhibition at his Egg & Dart gallery on Keira Street.
Other galleries opening their doors include The Heart, One Thirty Art, Creative Studios, Bad News Gallery, Clay Wollongong, Nosila Gallery, Project Contemporary Art Space, Voart, Illawarra Potters Inc., Society City, TAFE NSW Wollongong West campus.
Free events to brace yourself for include pottery, live music, portrait workshops, artist talks, drag shows, street art, zine workshops, screen printing and a closing party at Wollongong Art Gallery on the Sunday.
The weekend will round out the Coomaditchie: Art of Place exhibition at the Burelli Street space with food, contemporary First Nations performance, plus live music by Aodhan, Sultans of Spin and Prodikal-1.
For more information on the launch weekend events, visit: https://wollongongcbd.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
