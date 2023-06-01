Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Restaurant upstairs at North Wollongong Surf Club offers water views

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for the fitout of a restaurant (inset) at North Wollongong Surf Club - with views of the water - have been lodged with Wollongong City Council. Picture by Robert Peet
Plans for the fitout of a restaurant (inset) at North Wollongong Surf Club - with views of the water - have been lodged with Wollongong City Council. Picture by Robert Peet

Hundreds of people could dine at the North Wollongong Surf Club under plans lodged with Wollongong City Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.