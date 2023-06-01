Hundreds of people could dine at the North Wollongong Surf Club under plans lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The restaurant on the first floor of the club is part of a wider $10 million upgrade of the club with conditional consent to use the upper floor for dining granted in 2021.
That consent required a separate application for the fit-out of the restaurant, which has now been lodged with council.
The documents state the restaurant can fit up to 300 people - including staff - and operating hours would be between 6am to 6pm Monday to Friday and from 8am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.
Plans show a large number of tables on the balcony and terrace overlooking the beach, with a small bar accessible from the terrace area.
Club president David Meredith has said the aim was to create a "Queensland-style club" with the restaurant designed for people to come off the beach and get something to eat.
The restaurant will not be run by the surf club but leased out to an operator.
Negotiations with an operator fell through earlier this year and the documents lodged with council do not name a new lessee.
As part of any lease agreement, the restaurant must be made available to the surf club for events such as presentations, for at least 10 nights a year.
The statement of environmental effects said the primary purpose of the building will be retained for surf lifesaving purposes.
"North Wollongong Surf Life Saving Club was the first established for that purpose in the Illawarra and it is considered that the use of the first floor outside of surf club activities will not impede its activities or purpose," the document stated.
"A requirement of this application is to ensure that surf club activities remain the dominant use of the building. The membership of the surf club holds a view that their presence will be enhanced as a consequence of additional funding from the lease of the first floor."
The application stated no extra car parking will be provided, with diners using the existing public car park across the road from the surf club.
The development application is on public exhibition until June 14.
