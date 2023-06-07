"It was a bit of a scrappy game (against Miranda) from both teams. But the effort that the girls put in to never give up was something that was exciting to watch and be part of. When we got through to extra time, we thought we might be able to snake a win like we did in the previous match, but this one had to go through to penalties, which all of the girls executed perfectly. And Shahne Hocking was great in goals as well.

