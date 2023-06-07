Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Review

London Calling is a must watch for the 2023 Wollongong Spiegeltent season

Gayle Tomlinson
By Gayle Tomlinson
Updated June 7 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 8:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Paul Dabek stands on the stage of the freshly built, packed to the rafters Spiegeltent in Wollongong. The audience is in the palm of his hands and on the edge of their seats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gayle Tomlinson

Gayle Tomlinson

Editor, Illawarra Mercury

Editor of the Illawarra Mercury. Scottish but fell in love with Dharawal Land. Send us your feedback and questions. Subscribe so we can continue to speak up for the Illawarra.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.