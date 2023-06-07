Paul Dabek stands on the stage of the freshly built, packed to the rafters Spiegeltent in Wollongong. The audience is in the palm of his hands and on the edge of their seats.
There's a little bit of fear (will they be picked on next), a lot of laughter and just the right amount of awe. He tells a story about how as a kid he wanted to star in the West End in London and how instead, he's found his way to a "moist circus tent in the back streets of Wollongong".
And we're glad you found us.
Dabek and his clan of performers, including street artist Mat Ricardo, foot juggler Antje Pode and circus performer Chelsea Angell were the perfect opening act to the 2023 season of the Spiegeltent.
The season is known for its debauchery and adults-only shows, but London Calling is a show that you can take anyone to, and it's on until Sunday, June 11.
Dabek is first class and brings a touch of Pen and Teller showbiz to the stage; mixed with his quick wit and ability to connect with the audience, he creates a fast-paced show where the crowd doesn't get a chance to think about being bored.
There's something for everyone, from magic tricks to circus acts and even a touch of art.
Just remember, if you don't like being the centre of attention, sit at the back.
Editor of the Illawarra Mercury. Scottish but fell in love with Dharawal Land. Send us your feedback and questions. Subscribe so we can continue to speak up for the Illawarra.
Editor of the Illawarra Mercury. Scottish but fell in love with Dharawal Land. Send us your feedback and questions. Subscribe so we can continue to speak up for the Illawarra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.