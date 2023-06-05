This week Wollongong's Arts Precinct will be reinvigorated as cabaret, magic, circus and music ring out from the Aurora Spiegeltent, which has returned for another season.
London Calling officially kicks-off the fun inside the mirrored, antique tent on Wednesday, with an array of top notch comedy, glamour, satire and music to be performed until June 25.
Merrigong Theatre Company is responsible for the pop-up venue each year, partially as a draw card for people who wouldn't normally head to a theatre show.
The opening also coincides with the reopening of the Illawawrra Performing Arts Centre, after nearly six months of refurbishments.
Acting CEO Rachel Francis said ticket sales had been going well, but expected them to spike now that the tent had been erected outside the IPAC.
"Spiegeltent is a very particular animal," she said.
"Until it goes up and until actually it starts, it always is a little bit slow and then it's the last minute flyer."
This may be the final time for patrons to visit a show in the tent, as federal government funding runs out this year.
The upcoming winter edition will feature three headline shows from heavy hitters of the entertainment world: an all-star cast of cabaret royalty in London Calling; Dummies Corp's killer circus comedy The Dumtectives in Cirque Noir and the family-friendly show Trash Test Dummies which takes the humble wheelie bin to new heights.
Rounding out the headliners is Le Coup, who will transform the glittering Aurora Spiegeltent into a neo-vaudeville speakeasy, with Chelsea McGuffin and Co. gathering Australia's finest cabaret and circus stars to mix fire breathing, daring aerial feats and breathtaking acrobatics for an amazing visceral experience.
It's billed as a tribute to funfairs, travelling troupes and the showmen and women of yesteryear, Le Coup will feature a ferocious live soundtrack by the bluegrass band Father Grant and The Blunt Objects.
Heading up the comedy component is Dave Hughes and Akmal, along with the delightfully silly Garry Starr, the fierce and fabulous Karen From Finance, the charming Gabbi Bolt, dynamic duo Charles Firth (The Chaser) and James Schloeffel (The Shovel) and a spectacular line up of the Multicultural Comedy Gala.
The Spiegeltent will also showcase outstanding local talent, including drag queen extraordinaire Roxee Horror and the antic-fuelled, part-game show, part-vaudevillian caper The Strangeways Cabaret.
Spiegeltent Wollongong 2023 runs from June 7 to 25, in the Wollongong Arts Precinct. Tickets: Available from www.spiegeltentwollongong.com.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.