Finally there is a family-friendly cabaret show with all the bells and whistles like magic, epic physical feats and comedy and it opens the Spiegeltent Wollongong season on Wednesday night.
London Calling brings together six world-class performers with daring acts of optical illusions, out-of-the-box juggling feats, stand up comedy, hula hoop manipulation, speed painting and more.
"No nudity," smiled performer and show creator Paul Dabek.
"It's fun for the whole family. This is a show where you could bring your kids or you could come on a date or you could bring your grandparents and you'd all have a great time."
He said anyone from the age of 10 and up would enjoy the spectacle.
The variety cabaret show had its world premier at the Adelaide Festival before being hand-picked by Merrigong Theatre Company to open their pop-up theatre in the Arts Precinct this June.
Dabek - an Englishman now living in Las Vegas - admitted he had to take time out of his regular gig with Cirque du Soleil for his show's second coming, but he'd do anything for "his baby".
"It's a love letter to London because that was my home town for many, many years ... and it's a melting pot for, but it's a gateway city for the whole world," he told the Mercury.
"Our cast are from Australia, London, Germany and all over the place - that's like a perfect example of, of modern London.
"It's an amazing city where all sorts of cultures and talents and weird and wonderful people can converge so it seemed like the perfect framework to present a variety show."
London Calling runs for 90 minutes (with no interval) and it one of three headline productions in the tent (the other main acts are Le Coup and Dumtectives in Cirque Noir).
It will be played out each evening at the Spiegeltent Wollongong, with the last show 5pm on Sunday June 11.
