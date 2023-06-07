Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids

Spiegeltent Wollongong opens with London Calling a family-friendly cabaret show

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated June 7 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Finally there is a family-friendly cabaret show with all the bells and whistles like magic, epic physical feats and comedy and it opens the Spiegeltent Wollongong season on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.