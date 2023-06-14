Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra mindset coach Ezio Mormile plays role in Mariners' A-League glory

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 14 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ex-Wollongong Wolves staff member and current Central Coast Mariners mental coach Ezio Mormile returned to visit Albert Butler Park on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Ex-Wollongong Wolves staff member and current Central Coast Mariners mental coach Ezio Mormile returned to visit Albert Butler Park on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

He may have played his role in the Mariners reaching Australian football's summit, but Ezio Mormile was not born into the round ball game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.