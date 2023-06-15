Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Dapto teenager Lachie Mineeff driven to succeed in the National Formula Ford Championship

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
June 15 2023 - 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Unfulfilled dreams are common but Dapto teenager Lachie Nicholas Mineeff is leaving no stone unturned to race cars professionally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.