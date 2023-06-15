Illawarra Mercury
Despite warning signs, Dapto speed cameras nabs thousands of drivers

Updated June 15 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 4:53pm
Despite warning signs, a Dapto red-light speed camera only switched on late last year has already caught thousands of motorists. Picture by Adam McLean
Just months after it was installed, a Dapto red-light speed camera has issued more than half a million dollars in fines.

