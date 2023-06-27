Woman lobbed glass at victim's head outside popular Globe Lane bar

A woman has confessed to throwing a glass at a man's head outside the popular Bevanda Bar earlier this month, with her lawyer explaining she has "difficulties managing her anger".
Kerry Guiterrez, 41, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
The Wollongong woman was seen attending the front of the Globe Lane venue with a male friend about 11.20pm, however security denied the pair's entry.
Guiterrez and her friend then loitered around the venue for some time, prompting security to contact police, according to tendered court documents.
About 11.30pm, Guiterrez became aggressive towards a female patron and again approached the entrance of Bevanda Bar.
She picked up a small glass from the table and threw it towards the female, however it instead hit a male patron in the head, causing a four centimetre laceration.
Guiterrez was escorted away and was arrested soon after.
In court, defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes pointed to her client's issues with anger management and said she was acting in response to patrons who were harassing her friend.
Instead of walking away, Guiterrez instead chose to throw the glass, Ms Parkes added.
Magistrate Mark Douglass did not downplay the seriousness of the offence and said the injury could have been much worse if Guiterrez was holding the glass at the time of the attack.
"These offences are very serious, very opportunistic," the magistrate said.
A sentencing assessment report was ordered to examine the circumstances around Guiterrez' offending.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 4.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury. Know something? Email me: grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
