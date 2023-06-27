Woman lobbed glass at victim's head outside popular Globe Lane bar

Illawarra Mercury
Kerry Guiterrez threw glass at victim's head outside popular Bevanda Bar

By Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:30pm
A woman has confessed to throwing a glass at a man's head outside the popular Bevanda Bar earlier this month, with her lawyer explaining she has "difficulties managing her anger".

