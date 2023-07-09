Alexander Volkanovski has a busted arm which requires surgery but just moments after defending his featherweight title in Las Vegas, the man many consider the best pound for pound UFC fighter, made it clear he has some unfinished business.
"I want that lightweight belt. I'm still coming for it, whoever is next," Volkanovski said after a third-round TKO victory over interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.
The Windang warrior was referring to Islam Makhachev, who he controversially lost to in February.
The 34-year-old, who now enjoys a 25-2 record, also called out promising featherweight Georgian Ilia Topuria who moved to 14-0 with a win over Josh Emmett recently.
"Ilia has been running his mouth. If he wants to keep going, I'll squash him too," Volkanovski said on Sunday.
But the man who has the longest winning streak in the featherweight division will be sidelined for a period while he recovers from a planned minor surgery on his arm.
Volkanovski conceded he would need an operation after asked by Joe Rogan what his plans were now that he had comprehensively defeated one of the most dangerous opponents in the featherweight division.
"There's a few options, I just got to go back and see what's best," he said.
"I'll be completely honest with you, I need to get a little bit of surgery on my arm. Going through camp was a bit of a struggle but I was always going to turn up here and do my thing.
"I'll go and get that surgery as soon as I get home and I'll be back here, as I still got one more [fight] this year, so I'll make sure I stay fit in recovery and I will be back here soon."
Volkanovski may harbour ambitions to fight up in the 155 pound division but he showed on Sunday that he is still the king at the 145 pound click.
Many judges were anticipating the unorthodox Rodriguez to test Volkanovski but the champ put on a masterclass.
It was only by round three that Rodriguez enjoyed some joy with creative kicks but Volkanovski was still comfortable and picked his moment late with a right hook before finishing him off 4.19 minutes into the round.
"Everyone that knows this game knows how dangerous he was," Volkanovski said.
"Through camp, there was a bit of fear there, fear in his striking, knowing how dangerous it was. And that's the honest truth.
"However I put that in my head for my mindset to make sure I prepare properly.
"This week I flipped the switch. I prepared how I did because of the man I respected, but a couple of days ago the mindset switched,
"I'm the champ, I'm the king of this division. No one was ever stopping me.
"I knew I was a lot stronger but even though he was very dangerous on his feet, I knew I could go on the feet or on the ground. We talk about well rounded, I showed I could wrestle, I could rap, I could strike with the best of them."
