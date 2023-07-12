Dragons extend Ravalawa as recruitment amps up under Flanagan

St George Illawarra have extended the contract of Fijian flyer Mikale Ravalawa in one of the first major contracting moves of the Shane Flanagan era.
Ravalawa had a player option on the final year of his previous deal for 2024, but has now extended his time in Wollongong until the end of 2026, a deal that will take his stint with the club to eight seasons.
The club has also confirmed that lock Jack de Belin has taken up the player option on the final season of the lucrative four-year deal he inked while still subject to the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy in 2020, while the club has also taken up its option on Michael Molo's services for 2024.
Young outside back Savelio Tamale will join the club's top 30 next season, with fellow youngsters Dylan Egan and Hamish Stewart set to progress from development deals next season into top 30 spots in 2025.
It leaves Billy Burns, Moses Mbye, Nick Tui-Loso, Tautau Moga and Tyrell Fuimaono the only players unsigned beyond this season, with none expected to be offered a new deal.
"This confirms multiple pieces that have been in the works for several months which provides a balance between retention of three of current top 30 players and three of our elite pathways players," Dragons general manager of football Ben Haran said.
"Whilst our external recruitment has by necessity been on hold, internal workings have continued to progress in the background. Now with Shane Flanagan confirmed as head coach from 2024, all these things that have been underway can get locked in."
While still seeing out his contract as an assistant coach at Manly, Flanagan has indicated he will look to turn the roster over quickly by adding four to five new players to "bring some life" to what's been a down-trodden group over several years of lacklustre results.
The club's been quickly linked to Gold Coast pair David Fifita and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui who've become free agents following the recent sacking of Titans coach Justin Holbrook.
There have also been reports the club is interested in English International Luke Thompson who's endured a torrid time off the paddock since shifting from the UK to link with the Bulldogs ahead of 2020.
While Blake Lawrie and Jacob Liddle have signed extensions this year taking them until the end of 2026, a host of other Dragons will be free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1 this year.
It includes the likes of Jayn Su'A, Moses Suli, Talatau Amone and Tyrell Sloan whose contracts run until the end of 2024, while Jayden Sullivan has been repeatedly linked the Bulldogs despite being signed to the end of 2025.
It gives Flanagan plenty of room to manoeuvre, though plenty still rests on the future of skipper Ben Hunt and whether the club ultimately grants his request for a release from the two-year contract extension he signed in October.
Club CEO Ryan Webb re-iterated the club's position in a members' email circulated on Tuesday, telling frustrated fans that recruitment plans are now well in motion having moved out of a holding pattern through the end of Anthony Griffin's tenure.
"The request from Ben Hunt for a release is disappointing and has been denied by the club," Webb wrote.
"Both our current coach and incoming coach see him as an important part of our playing squad. We will continue to work with Ben and his management to address his concerns and ensure that he can see the positive path ahead.
"Our NRL recruitment has been spoken about a lot and it is worth noting that it was stalled for several months while we determined our 2024 head coach. We were mindful that any players who are recruited to a club need to suit the needs and style of the coach, so we had to get that piece in place first.
"Since Shane's appointment we have accelerated our work in this space as he has identified the positions where our roster needs strengthening and our recruitment staff are now working with him on this."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
