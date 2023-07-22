Illawarra Mercury
The Wrap Around: Canaries take flight as Illawarra League finals plot thickens

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 23 2023 - 10:00am, first published 8:18am
Mojo Homes Cup Round 12

Dapto 20 def. Collegians 16

The Canaries made it four wins on the trot in stunning fashion with a try to Jack Piccirilli inside the final minute, snatching a late win over the reigning premiers and keeping their finals hopes afloat.

