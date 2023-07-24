It was an experience of a lifetime for some of Shellharbour's junior football players.
Before being amongst the almost 76,000 packed into Stadium Australia to watch the Matildas defeat Ireland, they had the amazing experience of taking to the field before the match started as flag bearers.
It was a huge achievement for the club and a great night that will forever live in the memories of these young players.
The Matildas next match is against Nigeria in Brisbane, with a win for the side securing their path through to the knockout stages of the competition.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
