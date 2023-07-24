Three men will face court in September charged with animal cruelty offences after a kangaroo was allegedly assaulted on the South Coast.
Police will allege three men grabbed and repeatedly assaulted a kangaroo on Main Street, Merimbula, around 9am on Saturday, July 22, while the attack was being filmed.
The kangaroo managed to flee the area.
A short time later, one of the men allegedly kicked the glass door of a laundromat on nearby Market Street.
Officers from South Coast Police District were notified about both incidents and commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, police issued future court attendance notices on three men - aged 18, 19, and 22 - for the offence of commit an act of cruelty upon an animal.
The younger man was also charged with destroy or damage property.
All three men are due to appear at Bega Local Court on Tuesday 12 September 2023.
Read the latest Illawarra court stories here. https://www.illawarramercury.com.au/news/court-crime/
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.