FREE: Live stream Saturday's Mojo Homes Cup clash between Dapto and De La Salle

The Illawarra Mercury will be be bringing you BarTV's stream of the Illawarra Rugby League match of the round - Dapto and De La Salle - Saturday at 3pm.
Dapto v De La Salle - Dapto Showground
Get on the bandwagon, Dapto are on a roll. The Canaries have seen off three of the top four sides in their past three outings and are going for the quadrella when they host De La Salle at Dapto Showground on Saturday.
With a differential still far inferior to the current top-four sides, every match is a virtually a final from here. Blake Wallace's side remains one win adrift of fourth-placed Thirroul who will be slight underdogs against Collegians.
It's chance for Dapto to draw level and, with Corrimal and Thirroul to come in the final two rounds, this clash could be the one on which their entire campaign hinges.
Collegians v Thirroul - Collegians Sports Stadium
Collegians got done at the death by Dapto last week in the fifth and final leg of a brutal road stretch that saw the reigning premiers knock off all three of their top-four rivals away from home.
They're finally return to their own patch this week and, with a differential 80 points clear of second-placed De La Salle, can virtually lock away the minor premiership with a win.
Corrimal v Wests - Ziems Park
Only flat-out disaster would see the Devils tumble out of finals contention, but there's no doubt four losses on the bounce is the low-point of the otherwise hugely successful tenure of coach Pete McLeod.
Were jumped early by De La Salle last week and couldn't recover but, with a host of key men returning from various unavailabilities in the loss, three games is more enough time for such an experienced big-game side to build finals momentum.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
