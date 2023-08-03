Ruthless Roosters hammer Dragons in NRLW rout

St George Illawarra have been brought back to earth, the Roosters handing Jamie Soward's side a 30-0 pasting on Thursday night.
Fresh off their first win of the season against the Eels last week, the Dragons missed the jump to trail 12-0 after just nine minutes and conceded three tries in five minutes down the stretch without striking a blow in response.
It was a return to form for the title favourites, who bounced back from a shock loss to the Raiders last week to romp their way to the biggest win in the club's NRLW history.
Five-eighth Tarryn Aitken was the chief destroyer, grabbing a solo try and laying on three in a commanding display for which the Dragons couldn't find an answer.
The hosts found their groove late, seemingly suited to stop start conditions that were the result of 16 total penalties blown by referee Wyatt Raymond. The Dragons conceded nine, giving the Roosters 58 per cent of the ball, the glut telling in the run metres column that had eight players clock more than 100 metres.
Skipper Isabelle Kelly had a staggering 214 to go with two tries, a performance that only ran second to Aitken's play-making masterclass.
The final scoreline was far fro flattering, but the Dragons did fight their way back into the contest after a slow start, with 40 minutes passing between the Roosters second try and their third.
The period saw the visitors twice get over the line, through Tyla Nathan-Wong and Cortez Tu Pou only to be called back over errors in the lead-up. A comeback was within reach with 20 minutes to play, but it was one-way traffic for the final 20 minutes.
Jess Sergis broke through with her first touch but was left hobbled after copping knock to an already strapped knee. It didn't trip the hosts up, with Kelly crossing minutes later of a short ball from Aitken on the Roosters left edge.
Jocelyn Kelleher nailed the extras for a 6-0 lead that quickly swelled to 10 when Aitken breezed through on the opposite side of the park. Kelleher made no mistake with the conversion attempt, knocking it over for a 12-0 cushion after nine minutes.
The Dragons went close to equalising in an in-goal scramble following a grubber from Raecene McGregor, with replays showing Tara McGrath-West got a finger to the loose ball before Nathan-Wong grounded the scraps.
Te Pou also got across in the right flank off a long ball from McGregor that was rightly called forward despite the eye-up pass catching the Roosters out on the short side.
It was as close as the visitors got to breaking their duck in the opening stanza, with Kelly striking with her second four-pointer 14 minutes after the resumption.
Aitken went back to same well 10 minutes from time, shooting short side and lofting a cut-out pass to Brydie Parker to plant the ball just inside the in-goal chalk.
Otesa Pule burst through in the very next set to race 50 metres and bulldoze past Berry at the back for her side's fifth try. Jayme Fressard was next to cross as the rout continued, with the siren ultimately merciful for the Dragons.
