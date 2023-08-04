Kiama Council is still in limbo when it comes to offloading responsibility for the headache of Jamberoo Mountain Road.
The road finally reopened in the middle of July after being closed for a year due to flood and storm damage.
Since September 2022, the council has been looking for the state government to change the classification of the road from local to state.
That change would take maintenance and repair of Jamberoo Mountain Road out of the council's hands and place responsibility with the state government.
The previous government had pledged to transfer responsibility for more than 10,000 kilometres of local roads to the state.
That report was handed to the government in November last year - since then nothing has happened.
The new Labor government was now flicking through the report and planning to work with Transport for NSW in reviewing any recommendations.
In a response to a question from Kiama MP Gareth Ward, Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison did not state what the future held for Jamberoo Mountain Road.
"Transport for NSW is aware of some concerns from community about the length of time taken to repair and re-open Jamberoo Mountain Road," Ms Aitchison said.
"Concerns have been raised about the closure of Jamberoo Mountain Road in correspondence received by Transport for NSW. Matters include the lack of alternative routes for residents and the community during closures of Macquarie Pass for maintenance work."
Ms Aitchison said the $193 million in budget funding for the road reclassification program would be reallocated to the new Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund.
Mr Ward said it made sense for the state to take over on Jamberoo Mountain Road.
"Jamberoo Mountain Road is a major link between the coast and the highlands," Mr Ward said.
"Its maintenance is well beyond the means and resources of a small council like Kiama. It should be a state road."
He also called on the minister to release the report and "start the process of transferring Jamberoo Mountain Road to the NSW Government to prevent maintenance issues leading to its closure in the future".
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
