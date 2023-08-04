Illawarra Mercury
Kiama Council still waiting to offload Jamberoo Mountain Road

By Glen Humphries
August 4 2023 - 12:53pm
A worker removes a giant tree that blocked Jamberoo Mountain Road in 2011 - the ongoing issues with the road means Kiama Council wants the state government to take over. Picture by Greg Totman
Kiama Council is still in limbo when it comes to offloading responsibility for the headache of Jamberoo Mountain Road.

