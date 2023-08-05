It was as if the script had been written just for the occasion.
Just moments after the referee blew the whistle to signal the end of the Illawarra rugby match between Avondale and Kiama, a rainbow appeared over Avondale Rugby Park.
The sign of hope and new beginnings couldn't come at a better time for a Wombats outfit playing their first match in almost six weeks due to four teams forfeiting matches against the Dapto-based club.
But on a cold and wet day Avondale refused to allow the wet-weather or their red-hot opponents Kiama to rain on their parade, scraping by to win 24-22 on Saturday.
Wombats assistant-coach Sene Auelua was happy to get the win but stressed just playing a competitive match was the most important thing to come out of the day.
The occasion also wasn't lost on Kiama coach James Patrick.
At the end of the game both teams, including players, coaches and supporters gathered in a big huddle to hear Patrick, a former Avondale coach and player himself, talk about the importance of the match.
Patrick reiterated he would never forfeit against Avondale and praised the Wombats for sticking tough during what has been a tough six to eight weeks for the club.
His Kiama team also deserved kudos for the way they played.
In fact for about 60 minutes of the game it looked like the Cows would spoil Avondale's welcome back party and cause a boilover..
Kiama actually went to the halftime break 12-0 ahead courtesy of tries to skipper Paul Asquith and Donte Faraimo.
The first try to Asquith showed the class of the former Australian Sevens player who ran 70 metres almost untouched before crashing over for a valuable five-pointer.
Avondale looked better in the second half and soon reduced the deficit to only five points after a smart try to gun back Steven Leuta.
A penalty goal to Kiama soon after saw the visitors jump to a 15-7 lead midway through the second stanza but just on 60 minutes Avondale took the lead for the first time on the back of tries to Brett Wellington and Tevita Vea.
But their 17-15 lead was short-lived as Kiama hit back with a try to James Asquith to set the scene for a dramatic finish.
Step up man-of-the-match Vea who produced a brilliant solo run which led to the match-winning try to Jubilee Soloa.
Auelua was happy to come away with a scrappy win against a very good Kiama side.
"They came out and played really well. We thought they would so we weren't surprised," he said.
"There's no excuse for our boys regarding the lack of games.
"We know how to play footy. We know what we want to do, we know what our structure and plans are.
"But I think we were a bit rusty today.
"Playing was the most important thing for us today. We needed a tough game like that. We needed to be tested.
"And not just tested on football, tested on the boy's mentality and how physically, they can prepare for tough games like this.
"I think it was good for both teams. It was a great game."
Elsewhere on Saturday, University beat Camden 43-29, Campbelltown downed Shamrocks 43-27 while tech Waratahs beat Bowral 38-29.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
