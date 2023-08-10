A teenager has admitted to causing the deaths of five students, who were killed when his vehicle slammed into two trees in Buxton last year.
Tyrell Edwards, 19, pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death at Picton Local Court on Thursday after the high-speed tragedy at Buxton on September 6.
The teen was behind the wheel of a silver Nissan Navara that crashed into two trees, killing five Picton High School students aged between 14 and 16 who were crammed into the vehicle.
Five lesser charges of dangerous driving occasioning death were withdrawn.
Australian Associated Press
