Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Lake Illawarra, Bass Point nuclear power plant vision ridiculed

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated August 17 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Mithra Cox labelled it one of 'the silliest things I have ever heard'. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Cr Mithra Cox labelled it one of 'the silliest things I have ever heard'. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A vision for nuclear reactors on the edge of Lake Illawarra and even at Bass Point or Fitzroy Falls has been ridiculed by environmentalists.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.