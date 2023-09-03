Illawarra Mercury
Gerringong spoil Stingrays' party to book Group Seven grand final berth

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated September 3 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:55pm
Perennial Group Seven heavyweights Gerringong Lions are the first team through to the grand final after a hard-fought 32-22 win over the Stingrays of Shellharbour at Flinders Field on Sunday.

Local News

