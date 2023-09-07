Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour teen Indiana Dos Santos receives Junior Matildas call-up

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:20pm
Indiana Dos Santos (left) celebrates with teammates after Sydney FC scored a goal in last season's A-League Women's grand final. Picture - @gragrapix/Zenith SEM
Indiana Dos Santos's star continues to rise after the Shellharbour young gun was named in the latest Australia women's national under-17s football team.

