A former Wollongong primary school teacher who has been on the child sex offender register since 2012 failed to comply with his reporting conditions by signing himself up to memberships at Illawarra clubs.
"The fact that this is now the fourth time you've been before the court in relation to such conduct is somewhat concerning," Magistrate Michael Ong told John Alexander Ellem on Tuesday.
Ellem, 77, was convicted and sentenced at Wollongong District Court in August 2012 for offences against separate children under his authority, including sexual assault and indecent assault of a person under the age of 16.
As part of Ellem's sentence, he was placed on the NSW Child Protection Register (CPR) in 2012 and signed a document to acknowledge his reporting obligations in accordance with the relevant legislation.
Every year since, Ellem has had his obligations revised to him by a CPR delegate and he has signed an acknowledgement form.
Officers arrived at Ellem's Corrimal Street home on July 28 to carry out an inspection to ensure he was compliant with his conditions.
During the visit, Ellem disclosed to police he was a member of the Master Builders Club, Collegians Rugby League Football Club, Fraternity Club, and Wollongong Golf Club.
Under the CPR, Ellem is required to report all personal information to police every year, including any affiliations with clubs that have child membership or participation - which all of the clubs he listed have.
He was unable to provide a reasonable excuse as to why he didn't disclose this information earlier and pleaded guilty to failing to comply with his reporting obligations.
Defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt said Ellem had not made any contact with children and that he was frank with police about his memberships.
"It's not something he's trying to hide," Mr Schmidt said.
The magistrate told Ellem it was "almost impossible" he wouldn't be aware of his reporting obligations given that he has now breached his conditions four times.
"At this stage, it's almost impossible that you don't know you're not supposed to report," Magistrate Ong said.
"Do not come back before the court again."
Ellem was placed on a community correction order for 18 months and fined $1200.
