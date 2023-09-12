Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Ex-primary school teacher from Wollongong breached Child Protection Register conditions

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 12 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Alexander Ellem, 77, leaves Wollongong courthouse on September 12 after being sentenced for failing to comply with Child Protection Register conditions. Picture by ACM
John Alexander Ellem, 77, leaves Wollongong courthouse on September 12 after being sentenced for failing to comply with Child Protection Register conditions. Picture by ACM

A former Wollongong primary school teacher who has been on the child sex offender register since 2012 failed to comply with his reporting conditions by signing himself up to memberships at Illawarra clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.