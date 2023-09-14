Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

What it's like to be pregnant amid Wollongong's shocking birth trauma stories

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 14 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A pregnant woman receives support at a birth class. Picture supplied by Better Births Illawarra
A pregnant woman receives support at a birth class. Picture supplied by Better Births Illawarra

With shocking stories of widespread birth trauma in the spotlight, it might seem like a terrible time to be a pregnant woman in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.