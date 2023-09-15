Investigation underway after shots fired at Bellambi home

An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a Bellambi home on Friday afternoon.
Several police cars, including some unmarked, responded to calls that a gun had been shot at a Tressider Place, Bellambi home about 3.20pm.
Upon arrival, officers found a bullet hole in the building.
No one was injured, however the street remained taped off for the next few hours after officers established a crime scene.
Detectives could be seen speaking with witnesses in neighbouring homes.
Four witnesses who spoke with the Mercury were unaware of what happened, saying the street had remained quiet that afternoon.
Initial inquiries have suggested the shooting occurred about 2.30pm, according to a NSW Police spokesperson.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam vision is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.