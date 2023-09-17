Coniston are this year's Illawarra Premier League grand final winners after beating Cringila 1-0 at WIN Stadium.
The scores were level at half-time but Matthew Floro came out of the blocks firing in the second and put his side ahead.
Cringila threw the kitchen sink at their opponents but Franc Pierro's team held strong.
Here are the key moments that decided the game:
Cringila could have taken the lead early in the contest after about five consecutive shots.
There was a mix of saves from Kaydin Harrison and blocks from the Coniston defence, but the main thing for Franc Pierro's team is that the ball stayed out of the goal.
Coniston had a number of chances to take the lead as the first half wore on. Tobias Norval first had a chance saved by Nikola Ristevski on the stretch before Christopher Arditti found some space in the box and put his shot just wide.
In the opening stages of the second half, Floro sent the crowd wild.
He received the ball down the line and went one-on-one with Jonah Kalmanidis. He beat his defender and smashed the ball into the roof of the net.
He got a yellow card in the celebrations due to taking his shirt off but he did not care as he made it 1-0 after 48 minutes.
Floro was clearly in the mood. The striker hit the crossbar just moments later.
The Lions had to come out of the blocks with the game ticking dow.
There were nervy moments for Coniston. Michael Mendes had a free kick blocked and then shortly after hit the apex of the goal as Cringila desperately attempted to equalise.
Coniston ended their title drought and the players, coaches and crowd went wild.
A 1-0 win against rivals Cringila, it doesn't get any better.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.