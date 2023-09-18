The stifling hot conditions weren't conducive to free-flowing rugby league but the Gerringong Lions and Shellharbour Sharks still put on a showcase befitting a Group Seven rugby league grand final.
History shows the Lions prevailed 12-10 on Sunday to win their fifth title in the past decade.
But there were a number of other notable and not-so notable things to come out of the decider at Centenary Field.
It was definitely a very good day for the Gerringong Lions, with the club winning premierships in first-grade and reserve grade.
The Lions' efforts to win the treble were dashed earlier in the day with Warilla-Lake South Gorillas downing them 24-20 in the under 18s decider.
It was also a memorable day for Lions first-grade skipper Nathan Ford and team-mate Rixon Russell. The duo have now won six titles with their beloved Lions since 2010.
Ford and Rixon were among their team's best on Sunday, especially the skipper who almost ran the length of the field to score after gathering a kick-through on the full.
Ford told the Mercury after the game his "old legs" just couldn't get him there but he was ecstatic to win title number six with good mate Russell.
He also touched on having his parents in the crowd and how winning premierships was more important to him than taking home individual honours such as the Michael Cronin Medal.
'It's been a good weekend for the Ford family," he said.
"Obviously my brother [Jackson Ford] helped the Warriors into a preliminary final and now we've won a grand final.
"Mum and dad had a big flight this morning coming back home to watch this, so it's been a big couple of days for the whole family really."
Ford, long considered one of the best players never to have won a Michael Cronin Medal for the competition's player-of-the-year, wasn't too upset about this statistic on Sunday afternoon.
"I'd rather keep winning premierships than winning Michael Cronin Medals," he said.
"Individual awards are nice but premierships are better because it means we've all won it as a team.
"Those individual awards don't always come and probably won't come for me, but I'm okay with that as long as the team and club still enjoys success."
Despite losing the grand final it was also a very good season for Shellharbour Sharks halfback Isaac Morris.
Though Morris, who scored a try and was amongst one of the Sharks best on Sunday, was perhaps a touch lucky not to cop more punishment from the referee for his late shot on Hamish Holland after the Gerringong centre crossed for a try.
A few Group Seven committee members seated near the Mercury could be heard expressing their disbelief firstly that the referee didn't award a potential eight-point try and secondly did not "at least" sin-bin Morris for his indiscretion.
The Mercury though feels placing Morris on report was a sufficient punishment.
An incident which escaped most people's attention happened just after the full-time siren sounded. Fortunately Mercury photographer Anna Warr captured a scuffle involving a Sharks supporter and some Gerringong players.
The so-called scuffle was over almost before it started but it's unfortunate the incident happened at all. Having not seen the scuffle, it's hard to say who is at fault, but players should always feel safe and be allowed to celebrate winning a grand final.
Meantime, now that the season is over, this reporter would like to thank all coaches and players for making themselves available and speaking to the Mercury.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.