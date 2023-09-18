Fans of '90s alternative rock can grab their flannelette shirts and tight black jeans as Live and Incubus prepare to tour the country in 2024, including dropping by the Illawarra.
Live were originally booked to play in Wollongong in 2020 for the Under the Southern Stars festival but a slew of postponements due to COVID-19 saw the group disappear from the lineup.
Finally a date has been secured for the pair to headline a show at the WIN Entertainment Centre, exactly four years later on April 9 next year.
Live has sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number-one albums: Throwing Copper and Secret Samadhi. Their back catalogue is filled with such gems as Lightning Crashes, I Alone "All Over You" and "Lakini's Juice," which live on today as classics on rock radio.
Meantime, since Incubus first came together in 1991, the Grammy-nominated band has consistently elevated themselves and alternative music to new creative heights.
The California band's sales have eclipsed 23 million albums worldwide to date with multi-platinum and platinum certifications from around the globe.
The two rock bands will also co-headline gigs on the Gold Coast, Sydney, Mornington (Vic), Melbourne, Adelaide and at Hillarys (WA).
Pre-Sale tickets go on sale Tuesday September 19 at 10am (AEDT), general tickets go on sale Thursday September 21 at 10am.
Wollongong is an 18+ only show.
For more details, visit: https://facetofacetouring.com.au/pre-sales/live-and-incubus
