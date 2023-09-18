Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Live, Incubus touring Australia together in 2024 including Wollongong

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
September 18 2023 - 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ed Kowalczyk of '90s alternative rock band Live performing to a crowd of thousands. Picture from Facebook
Ed Kowalczyk of '90s alternative rock band Live performing to a crowd of thousands. Picture from Facebook

Fans of '90s alternative rock can grab their flannelette shirts and tight black jeans as Live and Incubus prepare to tour the country in 2024, including dropping by the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.