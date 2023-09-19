Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

'Look at what you did': Roscoe Edwards sentenced for attacking partner's pet rabbit

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 19 2023 - 10:42pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The squeal a woman's pet rabbit made as her then partner punched it has been forever etched into her mind, with the injuries it sustained so serious it later needed to be euthanised.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.