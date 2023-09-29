Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Koala drone projects strikes it lucky on first nights

Updated September 29 2023 - 9:00pm, first published 7:25pm
A still photo from the drone shows one of the koalas spotted this week. Picture supplied.
A drone-based project to survey koalas using heat-seeing cameras has had some luck on its first two night, spotting two of the reclusive marsupials around Mt Kembla.

