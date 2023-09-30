Illawarra Mercury
Cyclists rode 100 laps of Ramah Ave, Mount Pleasant for charity

Updated October 1 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 10:00am
The quiet Ramah Avenue in Mount Pleasant was filled with cheers and applause on Saturday night as Josh Berry and Luke Britten completed their gruelling challenge- cycling up and down the steep street 100 times.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

