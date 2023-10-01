Illawarra Mercurysport
Berry named RLPA Players' Champion to cap breakout season

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 1 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:23pm
Teagan Berry has claimed the RLPA Players Champion award. Picture by Marina Neil
She may have lost out to Knights star Tamika Upton in the Dally M Stakes, but Dragons flyer Teagan Berry has won an equally coveted gong in claiming the RLPA's Players' Champion award.

