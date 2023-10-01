Berry named RLPA Players' Champion to cap breakout season

She may have lost out to Knights star Tamika Upton in the Dally M Stakes, but Dragons flyer Teagan Berry has won an equally coveted gong in claiming the RLPA's Players' Champion award.
Former track star Berry proved a revelation on shifting to the No. 1 jumper under Dragons coach Jamie Soward this season, finishing with a league-high 11 tries and five try assists while averaging more than 200 run metres a game.
It was enough to claim peer bragging rights from the likes of Upton, Tarryn Aiken (Roosters), Zahara Temara (Raiders) and Sarah Togatuki (Wests Tigers).
She's the third Dragon to claim the award, with Jess Sergis and Emma Tonegato having also earned the honour wearing the red v in previous seasons.
It comes hot on the heels of the Shellharbour Stingrays product inking a fresh contract extension with the club.
"I feel very grateful that I have been selected as The Players' Champion, and it's very nice to be acknowledged by the players," Berry told the RLPA website.
"I'd also like to thank the club at the Dragons and Jamie Soward for giving me the opportunity to play fullback this season. I've had so much fun and I'm really looking forward to next year."
In a neat twist, Berry succeeds current Dragons teammate and captain Raecene McGregor as the peer-voted top player in the game.
"I want to send a big congratulations to Teagan for being named The Players' Champion in 2023," McGregor told RLPA.
"As a previous winner, I know how much of an achievement it is to be voted by your peers. For Teagan, the way she has handled the transition from wing to fullback has been something no one will forget.
"We are all very proud of her as teammates to be named The Players' Champion by the players we play against every week."
In something that may ease the pain of controversially falling short of Dally M honours, Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson was named the men's Players' Champion after a resurgent season on the personal front.
"I really appreciate obviously, one all the work the RLPA does for the playing group, and two the recognition to be amongst your peers and be acknowledged like this is pretty special," Johnson said.
"It means a lot coming from the playing group in particular, and something I don't take for granted."
